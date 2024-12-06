Battery X Metals to Execute Share Consolidation

Battery X Metals (TSE:BATX) has released an update.

Battery X Metals Inc. is set to undergo a share consolidation, exchanging 3.3 pre-consolidation shares for each post-consolidation share effective December 10, 2024. This move aims to enhance the company’s flexibility in pursuing additional financing opportunities, while maintaining its existing trading symbols.

