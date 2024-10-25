News & Insights

Battery Mineral Resources Secures Additional Financing

October 25, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Battery Mineral Resources (TSE:BMR) has released an update.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. has secured an additional US$200,000 in funding through a private placement of convertible debentures, which will support its Punitaqui copper project in Chile. These debentures offer a flexible interest payment option and can be converted into company shares at a set price. The transaction awaits approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

