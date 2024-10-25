Battery Mineral Resources Secures Additional Financing

Battery Mineral Resources (TSE:BMR) has released an update.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. has secured an additional US$200,000 in funding through a private placement of convertible debentures, which will support its Punitaqui copper project in Chile. These debentures offer a flexible interest payment option and can be converted into company shares at a set price. The transaction awaits approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:BMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.