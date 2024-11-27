News & Insights

Battery Age Minerals Boosts Focus on Germanium Project

November 27, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Battery Age Minerals Ltd is intensifying its focus on the Bleiberg Germanium project in Austria to leverage the growing global demand for germanium, a vital mineral for semiconductor technologies. As part of their strategy for 2025, the company aims to solidify its position as a first mover in the germanium market by capitalizing on Bleiberg’s historical mining potential and its strategic location near European semiconductor manufacturing. The company is also exploring potential mergers and acquisitions to enhance shareholder value.

