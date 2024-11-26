News & Insights

Bathurst Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Backing

November 26, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Bathurst Resources Ltd (AU:BRL) has released an update.

Bathurst Resources Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key outcomes included the re-election of Francois Tumahai and approval for additional issuance capacity, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

