Bathurst Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Backing

Bathurst Resources Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key outcomes included the re-election of Francois Tumahai and approval for additional issuance capacity, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

