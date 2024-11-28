News & Insights

Bathurst Resources Corrects Key Financial Projections

November 28, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Bathurst Resources Ltd (AU:BRL) has released an update.

Bathurst Resources Ltd has retracted certain information from its recent AGM presentation, advising investors not to rely on the previously shared production targets and financial forecasts related to its key coal projects. The corrections pertain to the Tenas and Crown Mountain Coking Coal Projects, as well as Bathurst and BT Mining. The company has issued a revised presentation to provide accurate data.

