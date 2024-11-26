Bath & Body Works price target raised to $43 from $42 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey raised the firm’s price target on Bath & Body Works to $43 from $42 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered a “nice” start to the second half of the year, with better-than-expected Q3 results driven by topline growth and tighter expenses, the analyst tells investors. With the recent loyalty program traction, increased investments in infrastructure and systems, along with efforts to streamline operations, Scotiabank believes the company is building a stronger foundation to drive incremental growth and profitability in the longer term.
