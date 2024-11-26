Bath & Body Works price target raised to $36 from $35 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Bath & Body Works to $36 from $35 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes the company delivered better than expected results both from the top line and continued cost savings to support margins. Guidance was also raised, but expectations remain below where they were prior to the Q2 guidance reduction, Piper adds.

