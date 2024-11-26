Bath & Body Works price target raised to $34 from $28 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Bath & Body Works to $34 from $28 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results that beat on sales and earnings, but gross margins missed due to the planned use of greater promotions, though the promos were successful in driving sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Bath & Body’s fiscal 2024 guidance was boosted for sales and earnings due to the Q3 beat, combined with continued momentum into Q4.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBWI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.