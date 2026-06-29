BAT To Cut 5,500 Jobs, Shift 3,500 Roles Under Fit2Win Program

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco Plc (BTI, BATS.L) said Monday it will cut about 5,500 jobs and transition around 3,500 roles to strategic partners as part of its Fit2Win transformation program aimed at simplifying operations and improving efficiency.

The restructuring, affecting about 9,000 employees in total, excludes the United States, BAT's largest market. The company said the program remains on track to deliver approximately £600 million in annual cost savings by the end of 2028, including £500 million by 2027.

Launched in 2025, Fit2Win is designed to make BAT more agile, cost-disciplined and technology-enabled. As part of the initiative, the company has expanded partnerships with Accenture, Systems Ltd., and ITC Infotech, with selected roles transitioning to those firms across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

BAT also said it has continued optimizing its manufacturing footprint, including the previously announced closure of its Heidelberg factory in South Africa.

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