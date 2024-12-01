News & Insights

Bastion Minerals Targets Expansion at ICE Project

December 01, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has announced an ambitious exploration plan for its ICE Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada, identifying 11 priority targets for potential resource expansion and new discoveries. With less than 1% of the area explored, the company aims to unlock substantial mineralization through advanced geophysical surveys and drilling in 2025. This move positions Bastion as a promising player in the resource industry, potentially enhancing its asset value significantly.

