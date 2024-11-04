Bastion Minerals Secures Funding and Reviews Asset Strategy

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has secured $1,000,000 through a placement of Entitlement Issue shortfall to advance its ICE Copper Project and continue exploration across its global portfolio. The company is implementing cost reduction measures, including a 30% salary cut for the Executive Chairman, and is seeking a new CEO to drive its copper and rare earth elements (REE) initiatives. Additionally, Bastion is reviewing its lithium assets in Australia and Canada to potentially generate shareholder value while focusing on its copper and REE projects.

