Bastide Group Releases Annual Financial Report for 2024

October 31, 2024 — 06:04 pm EDT

Bastide le Confort Medical (FR:BLC) has released an update.

Bastide Group has released its annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, which is now accessible to the public and submitted to the Financial Markets Authority. The report is available on Bastide’s website, and investors can look forward to the upcoming release of the first quarter 2024-2025 revenue figures on November 14, 2024. With a strong presence in the European home healthcare market, Bastide continues to be a significant player listed on Euronext Paris.

