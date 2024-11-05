Bass Oil Unveils Promising Kiwi Gas Field Results

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited has announced positive results from the Kiwi-1 flow test, highlighting the commercial potential of its Kiwi gas field. With an after-tax net present value of $36 million, the asset promises substantial returns, driven by impressive condensate yields and minimal reservoir depletion. The company is now exploring funding options to expedite full production and enhance shareholder value.

