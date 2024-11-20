Bass Oil Ltd Reports Robust October Production

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Ltd reported a total sales revenue of US$455,195 in October, with daily oil production averaging 263 barrels per day and total monthly production of 8,156 barrels. The company continues to leverage its operations in both the Cooper Basin and Indonesia, achieving significant production levels and maintaining a healthy financial position. Bass also completed a successful pressure survey at its Kiwi well, indicating promising economic value and plans for future production.

