Basin Energy’s Strategic Share Issue for Scandinavian Deal

November 05, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited has announced amendments to its 2024 Annual General Meeting agenda, introducing a new resolution for shareholder approval to issue shares and options as part of its acquisition of exploration rights in Scandinavia. This move is tied to a binding agreement with Ropa Investments and is expected to enhance the company’s strategic assets portfolio. Investors should note the replacement of Proxy Forms for voting on this new resolution.

