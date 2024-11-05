Basin Energy’s Strategic Share Issue for Scandinavian Deal

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited has announced amendments to its 2024 Annual General Meeting agenda, introducing a new resolution for shareholder approval to issue shares and options as part of its acquisition of exploration rights in Scandinavia. This move is tied to a binding agreement with Ropa Investments and is expected to enhance the company’s strategic assets portfolio. Investors should note the replacement of Proxy Forms for voting on this new resolution.

