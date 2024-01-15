Basilea To Buy Preclinical Antibiotics Program From Spexis

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF, 0QNA.L), a Swiss commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced its asset purchase agreement with Spexis AG to acquire a preclinical program of antibiotics for up to a total of 2 million Swiss francs.

The novel class of antibiotics targets Gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company, which is focused on severe bacterial and fungal infections, noted that bactericidal activity demonstrated in vitro and in vivo against broad range of Gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant strains.

The antibiotics were developed within Spexis' Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics or OMPTA program.

Under the deal, Basilea is acquiring all program compounds, know-how and intellectual property. The consideration consists of an upfront payment, a payment related to the transfer of the assets to Basilea, and a potential final milestone payment related to the availability of near-term external funding for the further development of the program.

In addition, Basilea assumes the rights and obligations of Spexis, including potential low single-digit percentage royalties on sales, under licensing agreements. The acquisition is subject to the approval by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft.

Laurenz Kellenberger, Chief Scientific Officer of Basilea, said, "The acquired antibiotics are of a novel class, targeting the lipopolysaccharide transport in Gram-negative bacteria, which have been highlighted by the World Health Organization as priority pathogens against which new antibiotics are urgently needed. The convincing potent and rapid bactericidal activity against bacteria such as Escherichia coli or Klebsiella pneumoniae, including multidrug-resistant species, and the activity in infection models, is very encouraging."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.