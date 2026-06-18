BASFY & Wacoal Expand Melooop Technology to Auto Interiors

BASF SE BASFY and Wacoal have expanded their collaboration by applying Wacoal’s proprietary “Melooop” technology to automotive interior applications using BASFY’s Elastollan thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The companies introduced a 3D fiber-based armrest concept for automotive seats, marking the technology’s first use beyond apparel.

The new concept demonstrates how advanced 3D fiber manufacturing can be used to create lightweight, comfort-oriented automotive components with enhanced design flexibility and sustainability.

Melooop technology uses a melt-blown nonwoven process to produce complex three-dimensional structures in a single step, eliminating the need for adhesives and multi-layer assembly. This simplifies manufacturing, reduces material waste and improves recyclability through a mono-material design.

BASFY’s Elastollan TPU combines the elasticity of rubber with the processability of thermoplastics, enabling flexible yet durable 3D fiber structures. The material offers strong elastic recovery, long-term dimensional stability and a soft-touch feel, making it well-suited for automotive interior applications.

The armrest concept model incorporating Melooop technology and Elastollan TPU is being showcased at Automotive Engineering Expo Nagoya, held from June 17 to June 19. The development highlights the companies’ ambitions to expand into the next generation of automotive interior materials and capitalize on growing demand.

Per Wacoal, the company is pleased to expand the application of its Melooop technology beyond apparel and into automotive interiors, reflecting its continued focus on innovation and comfort.

Per BASFY, Wacoal’s move into new markets aligns with BASF’s co-creation approach, and the company is excited to contribute its material expertise and automotive experience to support innovation across industries.

Shares of BASFY are up 18.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 8.3% rise.

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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. NUE, FSTR and ALB carry a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings stands at $15.71 per share, implying a 103.8% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with the average surprise being 3.62%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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