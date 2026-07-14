BASFY Boosts BMB Additives Portfolio for Architectural Coatings

BASF SE BASFY has expanded its certified biomass balance (“BMB”) portfolio for architectural coatings with the launch of Dispex AA 4145 MB, Rheovis PU 1333 MB and Rheovis HS 1169 MB. Being certified under the REDcert² standard, the new additives are designed to help coatings manufacturers reduce the product carbon footprint of their formulations while maintaining a high level of performance.

The biomass balance approach allows reduced dependence on fossil-based raw materials with certified renewable feedstocks at the start of the value chain. Through this approach, an equivalent amount of renewable content is allocated to the product, resulting in identical quality and performance while offering a lower carbon footprint.

According to BASF, the new additives enable manufacturers to pursue sustainability goals without facing reformulation challenges. With the introduction of these biomass-balanced products, BASF is empowering coatings manufacturers to reduce carbon footprint without reformulation challenges.

Dispex AA 4145 MB enhances pigment wetting to deliver high-quality finishes, while Rheovis PU 1333 MB and Rheovis HS 1169 MB provide controlled rheology and improved application behavior across a broad range of formulations. The new BMB-certified additives are backed by BASF’s technical expertise, enabling seamless integration into existing coating systems.

BASFY’s shares have gained 10.3% over the past year against the industry’s 2.4% decline.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While KRO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s 2026 loss is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating a 65.63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the rest. KRO’sshares have gained 4.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’s shares have gained 37.7% over the past year.

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BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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