BASF Confirms 2028 Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - BASF confirmed its 2028 financial targets. The company said it remains committed to attractive shareholder distributions based on achieving the corporate financial targets it announced in September 2024: EBITDA before special items of 10 billion to 12 billion euros in 2028 assuming mid to upcycle conditions, cumulative free cash flow of more than 12 billion euros for 2025 to 2028, and return on capital employed of around 10% in 2028. The company confirmed an annual dividend of at least 2.25 euros per share between 2025 and 2028, totaling around 8 billion euros over the period.

BASF said it plans to keep Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions for longer as it considers itself to be the best owner to operate this business. BASF is targeting IPO readiness in 2027 for a minority share listing of its Agricultural Solutions division.

