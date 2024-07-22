BASF (BASFY) Sells Mining Flocculants Portfolio to Soleni

BASF SE BASFY recently agreed with Solenis, a global producer of specialty chemicals based in Wilmington, DE, to divest its flocculants business for mining applications. This move aligns with BASF's strategy to optimize its portfolio by focusing on core strategic areas. The transaction, which awaits approval from the relevant merger control authorities, is anticipated to conclude in the second half of 2024. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

This strategic move includes renowned trademarks such as Magnafloc, Rheomax, Alclar, Alcotac, Jetwet, Aerowet and Alcotech, all known for their solid-liquid separation and material handling capabilities in mining. The business boasts a strong presence in key mining regions worldwide.

BASF consistently reassesses its product portfolio to sharpen its strategic focus and maintains crucial strategic partnerships. It identified Solenis as an ideal partner for its flocculants portfolio in mining, confident that this divestiture will enhance the product range to meet customer needs better.

The agreement with Solenis is expected to deliver significant value to BASF's mining customers. This divestiture will allow BASFY to concentrate on the ongoing development and commercialization of its flotation reagents and expand its innovative solutions in solvent extraction and leaching.

This move mirrored a similar transaction in 2019 when the company transferred its paper wet-end and water chemicals business to Solenis. The deal created a leading global solutions provider for the paper and water treatment industries. It included mid- to long-term supply agreements, commercial relationships and the divestiture of production sites in Bradford and Grimsby, the U.K., and Kwinana, Australia.

In the past year, the stock has moved down 8.7% compared with the industry’s 9.4% fall in the same period.



