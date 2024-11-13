News & Insights

Stocks

Baru Gold Secures Investment Interest from Thriveni

November 13, 2024 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baru Gold (TSE:BARU) has released an update.

Baru Gold Corp has announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Thriveni Earthmovers for potential investment in its Sangihe Gold Project. This move could accelerate the project’s progress, as Thriveni has the expertise to bring it into production. However, the deal is not guaranteed as it is subject to due diligence and further negotiations.

For further insights into TSE:BARU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.