Baru Gold Secures Investment Interest from Thriveni

Baru Gold (TSE:BARU) has released an update.

Baru Gold Corp has announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Thriveni Earthmovers for potential investment in its Sangihe Gold Project. This move could accelerate the project’s progress, as Thriveni has the expertise to bring it into production. However, the deal is not guaranteed as it is subject to due diligence and further negotiations.

