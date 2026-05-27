Barrick Mining About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (B)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Barrick Mining Corp (Symbol: B) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of B's recent stock price of $41.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from B is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of B shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, B's low point in its 52 week range is $18.82 per share, with $54.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.53.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, B makes up 8.05% of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) which is trading lower by about 2.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding B).

In Wednesday trading, Barrick Mining Corp shares are currently down about 1.2% on the day.

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Further B Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.