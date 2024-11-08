News & Insights

Barrick Gold price target lowered to $24 from $25 at Scotiabank

November 08, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Barrick Gold (GOLD) to $24 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm has adjusted its forecasts for 2024 based on guidance for mine performance and believes operating issues will continue into 2025, the analyst tells investors.

