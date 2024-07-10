Barrick Gold Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Barrick Gold.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $51,350, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $542,178.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $25.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Barrick Gold's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Barrick Gold's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $16.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.5 $1.48 $1.49 $17.00 $149.0K 28.0K 1.6K GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.65 $2.51 $2.53 $16.00 $126.5K 2.3K 4 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.45 $1.44 $1.45 $17.00 $96.8K 28.0K 75 GOLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $2.01 $1.72 $1.87 $16.00 $93.5K 4.4K 0 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.45 $1.43 $1.45 $17.00 $48.1K 28.0K 75

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Present Market Standing of Barrick Gold Trading volume stands at 4,603,435, with GOLD's price up by 1.26%, positioned at $17.66. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Barrick Gold with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

