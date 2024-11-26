Barrick Gold Faces Employee Arrests in Mali Dispute

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Barrick Gold confirmed the arrest of four employees at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali and is working to resolve the dispute with the Malian government. Despite the charges, Barrick is committed to negotiating a resolution to ensure the long-term sustainability of its operations. The company is actively engaging with the government to settle claims and secure the release of the employees.
For further insights into TSE:ABX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Analysts Look for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Win
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.