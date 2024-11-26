News & Insights

Stocks

Barrick Gold Faces Employee Arrests in Mali Dispute

November 26, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barrick Gold confirmed the arrest of four employees at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali and is working to resolve the dispute with the Malian government. Despite the charges, Barrick is committed to negotiating a resolution to ensure the long-term sustainability of its operations. The company is actively engaging with the government to settle claims and secure the release of the employees.

For further insights into TSE:ABX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.