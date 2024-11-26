Barrick Gold Faces Employee Arrests in Mali Dispute

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) has released an update.

Barrick Gold confirmed the arrest of four employees at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali and is working to resolve the dispute with the Malian government. Despite the charges, Barrick is committed to negotiating a resolution to ensure the long-term sustainability of its operations. The company is actively engaging with the government to settle claims and secure the release of the employees.

