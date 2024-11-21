Baroque Japan Limited Cuts Executive Pay Amid Performance Concerns

BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED (JP:3548) has released an update.

Baroque Japan Limited has announced a reduction in executive remuneration to address its first-half business performance and reinforce management accountability. The reductions, affecting top executives including the Chairman and CEO, will range from 20% to 35% and will be effective from December 2024 to February 2025.

