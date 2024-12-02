News & Insights

Baronsmead Venture Trust Updates Voting Rights and Capital

December 02, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Baronsmead Venture (GB:BVT) has released an update.

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC announced that its total voting rights stand at 384,738,210 as of November 29, 2024, following the issuance of 424,464,819 ordinary shares, with 39,726,609 held in Treasury. These figures are crucial for shareholders assessing their holdings under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

