Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Announces Board Changes

October 21, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Baronsmead Second Venture (GB:BMD) has released an update.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC announces a significant board change as Malcolm Groat steps down after nearly nine years, with Adriana Stirling stepping in as the new Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee. Stirling’s extensive experience as a chartered accountant and managing director will bring valuable expertise to the company. The board also names Graham McDonald as the new Senior Independent Director, effective December 31, 2024.

