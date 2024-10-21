Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Announces Board Changes

Baronsmead Second Venture (GB:BMD) has released an update.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC announces a significant board change as Malcolm Groat steps down after nearly nine years, with Adriana Stirling stepping in as the new Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee. Stirling’s extensive experience as a chartered accountant and managing director will bring valuable expertise to the company. The board also names Graham McDonald as the new Senior Independent Director, effective December 31, 2024.

