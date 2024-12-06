News & Insights

Stocks

Barnes & Noble Education Appoints New CFO Amid Resignations

December 06, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Barnes & Noble Education ( (BNED) ).

Kevin Watson and Seema Paul have resigned from their executive roles, prompting the company to appoint Jason Snagusky as the new CFO effective January 4, 2025. While Watson receives a severance package, Snagusky brings extensive experience within the company, having held various financial roles since 2007.

See more insights into BNED stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.