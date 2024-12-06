Barnes & Noble Education Appoints New CFO Amid Resignations

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest announcement is out from Barnes & Noble Education ( (BNED) ).
Kevin Watson and Seema Paul have resigned from their executive roles, prompting the company to appoint Jason Snagusky as the new CFO effective January 4, 2025. While Watson receives a severance package, Snagusky brings extensive experience within the company, having held various financial roles since 2007.
