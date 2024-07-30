News & Insights

Barnes Aerospace Extends Long-Term Agreement With MTU Aero Engines Worth $33 Mln

July 30, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Barnes Group Inc.'s (B) subsidiary Barnes Aerospace, announced on Tuesday that it has extended a long-term agreement with MTU Aero Engines AG, worth $33 million, to supply a range of precision fabricated components.

This contract includes the production of essential aero-engine components at Barnes Aerospace—Singapore OEM, which necessitates high-precision technologies in large quantities for Pratt and Whitney's A320neo/A220 and Gulfstream G500/G600 engines.

The company stated that this extension supports its growth strategy, focusing on strengthening customer relationships and expanding its capabilities with unique service offerings.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
