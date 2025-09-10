Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CE

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), 5 different insiders purchased 8,456 shares at an average price of $41.89/share, for a total of $354,206, with the most recent purchase on September 8, 2025.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2025 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 2,017 $41.83 $84,371.11 08/14/2025 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 2,000 $40.89 $81,787.00 08/14/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $40.94 $40,942.00 08/14/2025 Edward G. Galante Director 2,400 $41.27 $99,052.80 09/08/2025 Timothy Go Director 1,039 $46.25 $48,053.32

The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that CE's low point in its 52 week range is $36.29 per share, with $142.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.40, with shares currently trading down about 0.5% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Celanese Corp is $0.12/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/29/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 0.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

