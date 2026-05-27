Barclays Upgrades Sandisk (SNDK)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Sandisk (NasdaqGS:SNDK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sandisk is $1,248.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $2,100.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1,589.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sandisk is 15,560MM, an increase of 18.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandisk. This is an increase of 261 owner(s) or 28.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDK is 0.59%, an increase of 120.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 129,004K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDK is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,526K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,213K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,656K shares , representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 66.16% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,576K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,824K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares , representing a decrease of 23.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 100.83% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,043K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 67.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDK by 672.98% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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