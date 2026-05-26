Barclays Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.66% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum is $65.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.63 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.66% from its latest reported closing price of $58.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Occidental Petroleum is 34,396MM, an increase of 62.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an decrease of 240 owner(s) or 15.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY is 0.19%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 880,440K shares. The put/call ratio of OXY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 264,941K shares representing 26.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 74,086K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,473K shares , representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 50.01% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 47,413K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 36,185K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,369K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,846K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 12.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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