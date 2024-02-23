Barclays Upgrades DraftKings (DKNG)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for DraftKings (NasdaqGS:DKNG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.20% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for DraftKings is 41.33. The forecasts range from a low of 22.72 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from its latest reported closing price of 40.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DraftKings is 3,653MM, a decrease of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1158 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings. This is an increase of 154 owner(s) or 15.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.48%, a decrease of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 389,457K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,317K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,628K shares, representing a decrease of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 21.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,303K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,295K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,736K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares, representing an increase of 49.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 68.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,150K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,135K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 16.34% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,215K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,351K shares, representing a decrease of 34.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 0.10% over the last quarter.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.