Barclays Upgrades agilon health (AGL)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.02% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for agilon health is $30.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.31 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 65.02% from its latest reported closing price of $86.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for agilon health is 7,598MM, an increase of 30.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is an decrease of 308 owner(s) or 94.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.06%, an increase of 43.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.42% to 20,100K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,114K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rubicon Founders holds 252K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares , representing a decrease of 2,400.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 98.55% over the last quarter.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds holds 185K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services holds 108K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing a decrease of 200.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 551.41% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 63K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 61.69% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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