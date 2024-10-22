Barclays says McDonald’s to underperform in near term but time will heal wounds

Barclays keeps an Overweight rating and $325 price target on McDonald’s (MCD) following today’s reports of and E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The firm notes that the near-term impact to consumer confidence, restaurant fundamentals, and stock performance can be material as food safety is the #1 priority in the restaurant industry, though “using history as a guide”, Barclays believes that time will likely “heal these wounds.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MCD:
- Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement
- McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Falls 10% on Reports of E. coli Contamination
- McDonald’s sinks after E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers
- McDonald’s linked to e. coli outbreak in mountain west states, Bloomberg reports
- McDonald’s sinks 9% to $285 after CDC says burgers linked to E.coli
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.