Barclays Maintains PPG Industries (PPG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPG Industries is $147.63. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.93% from its latest reported closing price of $138.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PPG Industries is $17,768MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.09.

PPG Industries Declares $0.62 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $138.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

55i holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LVPIX - Large-cap Value Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Value Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parsec Financial Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1731 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPG is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 239,585K shares. The put/call ratio of PPG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

PPG Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

See all PPG Industries regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.