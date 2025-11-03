Barclays Maintains Arcosa (ACA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.38% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcosa is $118.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from its latest reported closing price of $101.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcosa is 2,572MM, a decrease of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcosa. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACA is 0.23%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 65,296K shares. The put/call ratio of ACA is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,336K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,173K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 4.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,909K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,737K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,600K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 7.60% over the last quarter.

