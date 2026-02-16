Barclays Initiates Coverage of ON Semiconductor (ON) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of ON Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:ON) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.19% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is $64.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.19% from its latest reported closing price of $72.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is 10,222MM, an increase of 70.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,414 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 228 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ON is 0.22%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.85% to 494,342K shares. The put/call ratio of ON is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 15,203K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,683K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 15.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,448K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,312K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 16.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,862K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,709K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,008K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,174K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 44.19% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,223K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,076K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 19.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.