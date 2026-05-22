Barclays Initiates Coverage of Nucor (NUE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.11% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nucor is $238.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $139.55 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.11% from its latest reported closing price of $226.44 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Nucor is 37,237MM, an increase of 9.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an decrease of 473 owner(s) or 25.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUE is 0.13%, an increase of 31.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 204,812K shares. The put/call ratio of NUE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 24,207K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,319K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,466K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,737K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,168K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 41.64% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,907K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,408K shares , representing a decrease of 64.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 34.13% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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