Barclays Initiates Coverage of Merck (MRK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Merck (NYSE:MRK) with a Overweight recommendation.

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Merck is $118.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of $121.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is 68,295MM, an increase of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.34.

There are 4,681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an decrease of 172 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.49%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 2,189,597K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 86,435K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,279K shares , representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 79.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,752K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 20.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,275K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,289K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 60,048K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,799K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 48,564K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,699K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%.

