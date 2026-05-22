Barclays Initiates Coverage of Cameco (CCJ) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.18% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cameco is $175.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.92 to a high of $251.61. The average price target represents an increase of 66.18% from its latest reported closing price of $105.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is 2,274MM, a decrease of 35.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an decrease of 215 owner(s) or 17.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.35%, an increase of 28.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 283,020K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 15,373K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,530K shares , representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 50.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,263K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,545K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 11,861K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,599K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,169K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 83.11% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,894K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,684K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 29.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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