Barclays Initiates Coverage of Badger Meter (BMI) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.41% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is $222.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.95 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.41% from its latest reported closing price of $181.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is 647MM, a decrease of 28.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 906 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.28%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 35,552K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,754K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 970K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 90.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 946K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 873K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 65.02% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 735K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 22.84% over the last quarter.

