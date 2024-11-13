Barclays Executive’s Share Sale on London Stock Exchange

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.
Barclays PLC has announced the sale of 244,885 shares by Stephen Dainton, President and Head of Investment Bank Management, with each share priced at £2.579. The transaction was carried out by Solium Capital UK Limited, acting as an administrator for Barclays’ nominee service, on the London Stock Exchange.
