Barclays Executive’s Share Sale on London Stock Exchange

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the sale of 244,885 shares by Stephen Dainton, President and Head of Investment Bank Management, with each share priced at £2.579. The transaction was carried out by Solium Capital UK Limited, acting as an administrator for Barclays’ nominee service, on the London Stock Exchange.

