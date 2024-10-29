Barclays Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased nearly 2 million of its shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its recent buy-back program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move reduces the total number of Barclays’ outstanding shares, potentially increasing the value for existing shareholders.

