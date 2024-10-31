News & Insights

Barclays Enhances Capital Structure Through Share Buyback

October 31, 2024 — 03:31 am EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and cancelled over 5.8 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move aims to reduce the company’s share capital to 14.49 billion shares, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and interest notifications. Since August, Barclays has cumulatively bought back nearly 238 million shares, reflecting a strategic effort to optimize its capital structure.

