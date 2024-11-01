Barclays Acquires Tesco’s Retail Banking Business

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays has completed its acquisition of Tesco’s retail banking business, marking a significant expansion in the UK financial market. The deal includes a long-term partnership with Tesco to offer financial services under the Tesco brand, leveraging existing loyalty programs like Clubcard. This strategic move is expected to enhance Barclays’ offerings and benefit millions of customers across the UK.

