News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Acquires Tesco’s Retail Banking Business

November 01, 2024 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays has completed its acquisition of Tesco’s retail banking business, marking a significant expansion in the UK financial market. The deal includes a long-term partnership with Tesco to offer financial services under the Tesco brand, leveraging existing loyalty programs like Clubcard. This strategic move is expected to enhance Barclays’ offerings and benefit millions of customers across the UK.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.