Barbara Corcoran’s Top 4 Things That Turned Her into a Millionaire

William Rossy, the creator of Sprouht, recently interviewed Barbara Corcoran. Sprouht is a company with over three million followers that creates content teaching others how to live their best lives. Rossy often interviews people in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and beyond to ask about life advice.

On her episode, Corcoran, now 75, shared her top life tips that helped her become a millionaire. Although she is best known for being one of the investors on the show “Shark Tank,” Corcoran earned her success by building a real estate empire.

On her episode, she shared tips about relationships, business, and her approach to life, all of which have contributed to her becoming the successful multimillionaire she is today. Here are three lessons she shared.

Big Setbacks Can Become Breakthroughs

Corcoran initially started a real estate business with her boyfriend, who dumped her and married their secretary. She was heartbroken by the betrayal, and she speaks about it honestly, but it was also the reason she started her own company, The Corcoran Group. She eventually sold her real estate empire for $66 million.

Resilience Matters More Than Intelligence

Now that Corcoran has invested in numerous different businesses through her work on “Shark Tank,” she explains that she values resilience.

She looks for entrepreneurs who are willing to continue working despite setbacks. She said this unwillingness to give up is far more important than intelligence when it comes to predicting and measuring success.

Research supports the importance of mental toughness, too. In fact, a 2025 study in the New Ideas in Psychology journal found that mental toughness was one of the best predictors of happiness.

Be Authentic

Corcoran said that for years, she presented a polished version of herself, especially when doing business in New York City. However, she realized that her superpower was actually her personality, something she is well known for today. Once she started being authentic, she said that she found more success.

She encourages people watching the interview to embrace who they really are and showcase it. Not only is it easier for people to be themselves, but it also helps attract others who will appreciate their unique talents and abilities.

Don’t Take the Easy Path

Corcoran shares that it’s essential for people to challenge themselves, engage in difficult conversations and avoid a victim mindset. Although it may be hard to do that in the short term, it can result in an easier life in the long term.

She said when people avoid hard conversations, challenging work or fail to make a change when needed, that is when life becomes more difficult.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Barbara Corcoran’s Top 4 Things That Turned Her into a Millionaire

