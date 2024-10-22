News & Insights

Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 22, 2024 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk

The latest announcement is out from Bar Harbor Bankshares ( (BHB) ).

Bar Harbor Bankshares achieved robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with an 8% earnings growth and a declared dividend of $0.30 per share, showcasing a 3.89% annualized yield. The company experienced a solid increase in core deposits and wealth management fee income, while maintaining a net interest margin of 3.15% despite the challenging interest rate environment. The strategic focus on expanding market share and disciplined risk management continues to drive success, supported by strong asset growth and a notable rise in commercial real estate loans.

