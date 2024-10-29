Bapcor Ltd Director’s New Performance Rights Acquisition

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.

Bapcor Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Angus Robert McKay, who has acquired 216,056 Performance Rights under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This issuance was made following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting strategic moves to align leadership with company growth objectives. The acquisition of these Performance Rights, issued for no cash consideration, reflects a focus on long-term value creation for stakeholders.

